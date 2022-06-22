Cormier Responds To O’Malley: “Popularity Fades, Legacy Lasts”

UFC commentator and former two-weight world champion Daniel Cormier has dismissed Sean O’Malley’s latest criticism of his commentary.

O’Malley is set to face Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2. This will be one of the toughest tests of his career in the cage after fans have clamored for him to face stiffer competition.

O’Malley has been critical of some of the commentary during his last few fights, specifically with Cormier. The two had a tense discussion during O’Malley’s recent appearance on DC&RC and O’Malley followed it up with some comments on his own podcast.

Reflecting on his show appearance, O’Malley reiterated his stance that he feels Cormier dislikes him after Cormier accused O’Malley of being tired during his fight with Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. During a recent episode of DC&RC, Cormier responded and denied the notion that he has anything personal against O’Malley.

“I don’t care enough about Sean O’Malley to care if he wins or loses,” Cormier said of O’Malley. “It doesn’t really affect me. I like the kid, I think he’s a fantastic little fighter, I think he’s tough. But the reality is I have eight championship belts at home…it’s crazy when we mistake popularity for putting you on the level with someone else.

“The reality is, I don’t care if he wins or he loses. I don’t want to see the man lose. I think he’s good for the sport. I think winning does good things for the sport. But I do believe that he uses this to serve as a little bit of motivation. People say, ‘You need haters to propel you forward’, so I think he’s trying to make me that. But the reality is I don’t care all that much because I have so many championships at home.

“The guys that should address me in that manner are the ones who have stood alongside me, that have done the things I’ve done in the game, and that will be remembered forever,” Cormier continued on O’Malley.

“Because until Sean O’Malley wins some championships and gets all the way to the top of the game, bro…. popularity fades. Legacy lasts. And my legacy will stand the test of time. Sean, I don’t dislike you, I don’t want to see you lose. Because frankly, I really don’t care all that much.”

“I do think you’re good for the sport, and I do actually like you and I’m trying to make this work for as much as I need to. When in reality, I don’t really need to. I don’t care if the kid loses.”

Just two years ago, Cormier praised O’Malley and predicted that he would be a future star in the UFC.

O’Malley isn’t the only fighter who has been critical of Cormier’s stints in broadcasting. Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and others have accused Cormier of being biased towards or against certain fighters.

O’Malley is No. 13 in the bantamweight rankings and could be 2-3 wins away from a shot at a UFC title. As his stock rises, the tension between himself and Cormier may continue to boil.

