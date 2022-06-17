Report: Cory Sandhagen Vs. Song Yadong In The Works For Sept. 17th

A UFC bantamweight showdown between rising contenders Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong is reportedly in the works for later this year.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff was the first to report news of the planned Sandhagen/Yadong booking.

🚨Got told the UFC is working on a bantamweight fight between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong. The fight is targeted to headline the FN event on September 17th.🚨 pic.twitter.com/hAxDjUFwNI — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) June 16, 2022

The fight is being targeted for Sept. 17 at a to-be-determined location and venue.

Sandhagen most recently filled in for Aljamain Sterling at UFC 267, losing an interim bantamweight fight to Petr Yan on short notice. Before that, he suffered a split-decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in a fight in which many believed he deserved to win.

Sandhagen’s recent losses were preceded by back-to-back knockouts over former title challenger Marlon Moraes and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. He has also earned wins over the likes of Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker in the Octagon.

If the bout becomes official, Sandhagen will face a tough task in the streaking Yadong. He has won three-straight fights, including most recently over Moraes and Julio Arce.

The 24-year-old Yadong made his promotional debut back in November 2017, earning a first-round knockout over Bharat Khandare.

The planned Sandhagen vs. Yadong matchup adds to a stacked month of September for the UFC. The month opens up with a heavyweight battle between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa, along with a planned bantamweight title fight between bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling against Dillashaw at UFC 279.

