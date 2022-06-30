Cyborg Reminds Harrison Of Odds In Response To ESPY Nomination￼

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is taking more shots at PFL multi-time champion Kayla Harrison‘s strength of schedule.

Cyborg and Harrison have been linked to a potential super fight for months. The matchup looked close to coming to fruition after Harrison was cage-side to watch Cyborg’s Bellator title defense at Bellator 271 last November.

After Bellator offered Harrison a lucrative deal, the PFL matched it and she is back in the PFL cage for the 2022 season. But that hasn’t stopped Cyborg and Harrison from taking shots at each other from afar.

Harrison was nominated for a 2022 ESPY Award for ‘Best MMA Fighter’ over Cyborg, prompting Cyborg to question the nomination by pointing out the odds in Harrison’s favor.

Harrison will face MMA veteran Kaitlin Young in the PFL 6 main event this Friday night. She was originally supposed to face former Bellator champ, Julia Budd before Budd suffered an injury in camp.

Young has a wealth of experience, but the experience isn’t enough to impress Cyborg as she pointed out in a recent tweet.

My last opponent was a 2X World Boxing champion who had won her last 8 out of 10 MMA fights….she’s fighting a woman who is 12-12 — shop CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) June 29, 2022

One criticism of Harrison and her MMA career has been her level of competition. Her last three opponents, including most recently Marina Mokhnatkina, have a combined record of 14-7.

At the moment, Cyborg and Harrison don’t seem to be on a collision course anytime soon. But that hasn’t stopped two of the biggest female athletes on the planet from adding to the buildup of a potential future clash.

