Archives: Cyborg Says Fight With Ronda Rousey “Has To Happen” (2016)

On this day six years ago, Cris Cyborg insisted that a fight between her and Ronda Rousey needed to happen.

In the six years since the following article was published, Cyborg went on to have six more fights in the UFC, going 5-1 after her debut. Unfortunately for Cyborg and her plans, none of those fights came against rival Ronda Rousey.

As for Rousey, she would return for what would be her last MMA fight to date against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. And just as Cyborg would two years later, Rousey lost to Nunes in the very first round.

Ronda Rousey has made headlines recently by stating the one opponent who would bring her back into MMA. And no, it was not her longtime nemesis Cyborg, but rather Gina Carano.

Cyborg is still up and at ’em and going strong as Bellator MMA’s women’s featherweight champion, most recently topping Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 in April.

When the day comes that Cyborg decides to exit the sport, if she has one name that would bring her out of retirement, one need not look any further than the following article to predict what her answer would be.

The following article is presented in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Six Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 26, 2016]

Headline: Cris Cyborg Says Fight With She And Ronda Rousey “Has To Happen”

Author: Matt Boone

On Monday’s edition of “The MMA Hour” at MMAFighting.com, Invicta FC Featherweight Champion and UFC contender Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino spoke about her rivalry with former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey.

Now that she is officially a UFC fighter, Cyborg feels the timing is right for a bout with Rousey, and that the match “has to happen.”

“I think this fight has to happen,” Cyborg said. “I think Ronda (said) a lot of things about me, a lot of bad things. A lot of fans forget about, but I never forget about. I would like to fight her in the cage. I think we have a lot of things to talk in the cage, and not outside the cage. I hope she’s coming back. I want to fight soon. I don’t have time to wait.”

While Rousey is no longer an undefeated champion, Cyborg still feels if she and Rousey fought, it would be the biggest MMA fight in history.

“I think it would be an amazing fight and all fans would see it,” she said. “I think it would be the biggest fight ever. Me and Ronda Rousey. Everybody wanna watch.”

Regarding whether or not Cyborg has made it clear that she wants to fight Rousey since entering the UFC ranks, she claims she has not, pointing out that she never chooses her opponents and that UFC is aware of what she — and the fans — want to see.

“This is something you don’t need to ask,” Cyborg said. “They already know this is the biggest fight in women’s MMA. I think I don’t have to ask it. They know I don’t choose opponents. They already know.”

As things stand now, Rousey has no return date on the UFC calendar, but is expected back at some point before the end of the year. For her part, Cyborg hasn’t decided if she will be defending her Invicta FC title next or taking another catch weight bout in the UFC.