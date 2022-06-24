Report: Cris Cyborg Vs. Katie Taylor Boxing Match In The Works For Dec.

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg could be on her way to making her boxing debut against the pound-for-pound No. 1 women’s boxer.

According to Sports Illustrated, negotiations are underway for a boxing match in December between Cyborg and the 21-0 Katie Taylor. After the potential fight with Cyborg, Taylor could face a rematch against Amanda Serrano of their fight from earlier this year.

Negotiations are ongoing for @KatieTaylor to face MMA star @CrisCyborg in a boxing match, sources told @SInow. No deal yet, but the hope is for for Taylor to face Cyborg in December — and then move forward with a rematch against Amanda Serrano in Ireland next spring. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 24, 2022

A formal fight announcement could come in the near future.

Cyborg, following a tumultuous tenure with the UFC, earned the Bellator featherweight title over Julia Budd at Bellator 238. She has gone on to successfully defend her title against Leslie Smith, Sinead Kavanagh, and most recently Arlene Blencowe.

Cyborg earned the UFC’s vacant featherweight title back at UFC 214 in 2017. She ended up being at odds with UFC President Dana White and the brass over her alleged mistreatment and ended up signing with Bellator in free agency.

Cyborg has never competed in the boxing ring but does have a 2-1 record in Muay Thai kickboxing.

Taylor most recently outlasted Serrano in an all-time classic back in April. She holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight titles.

Taylor expressed interest in a crossover fight with Cyborg, among others, back in December. She’s also hinted at a potential future fight against former UFC champion and boxing Hall of Famer Holly Holm.

Cyborg could potentially defend her title against Cat Zingano later this year if Zingano earns a win this weekend at Bellator 282. It’s unclear if her next Bellator fight will take place before or after the planned Taylor matchup.

What is your reaction to the in-the-works Cris Cyborg vs. Katie Taylor fight?