Curtis Blaydes Explains Why He’d Never Bet On Himself

Despite wholeheartedly believing in his abilities when the cage door shuts behind him, UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes says he’d never bet on himself.

Blaydes, who is currently sat at #4 in the heavyweight rankings, has been an ever-present towards the top of the division since arriving in the UFC. In 15 outings on MMA’s biggest stage, “Razor” has fallen to only two names, powerhouse Derrick Lewis in February 2021 and reigning champion Francis Ngannou in 2016 and 2018.

Beyond those defeats, Blaydes has dispatched former titleholder Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Alexander Volkov. In his most recent two appearances, the 31-year-old breezed past top-10 contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus.

But despite his obvious talents, which includes a blossoming striking game, Blaydes wouldn’t go as far as to place money on his own success inside the Octagon.

During an interview on The Hannibal TV, Blaydes was asked whether he believes that other fighters often gamble on themselves ahead of their fights, especially with some expressing negative views towards their compensation in the UFC.

While Blaydes has no doubt that some attempt to improve their income in that way, he would certainly not follow suit, suggesting that it would be “bad luck” to bet on himself.

“I think it’s highly possible (that a lot of fighters bet on themselves). I wouldn’t do it, just ’cause I’m very superstitious, and I just think that’s bad luck,” said Blaydes. “So, I wouldn’t, but I wouldn’t be surprised if that was already a thing. I already make enough, so I don’t feel the need to risk the extra money.”

Justin Jaynes Unsuccessfully Bet On Himself In 2021

Betting your entire fight purse, as well as your team’s, on yourself is quite the unique way to motivate yourself ahead of a crucial contest. As it turns out, it’s not particularly effective. Justin Jaynes is living proof.

At UFC Vegas 30 last June, not only did “Guitar Hero” leave the cage with a fourth straight defeat, courtesy of Charles Rosa and two of the three judges, he exited it without pay. Given the unpredictability of mixed martial arts, it never seemed like the smart and motivational move that Jaynes seemingly perceived it to be.

In the end, despite washing out of the promotion with the loss, Jaynes said that he had no regrets over the bet, which he estimated amounted to $22,500.

“No regrets,” Jaynes wrote on Instagram. “I said it before the fight and I’ll say it again. I was prepared for all outcomes. If anyone thinks me losing this bet is going to break me they are sadly mistaken.”

