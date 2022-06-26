Cat Zingano Issues Strong Response To Cyborg After USADA Comments

Bellator featherweight Cat Zingano has some strong words for Cris Cyborg in response to comments made about Zingano’s pre- and post-USADA MMA records.

At Friday’s Bellator 282, Cat Zingano turned in a unanimous decision victory over Pam Sorenson. With this win, Zingano could very well be in line for a featherweight title shot against Cyborg after months of beef between the two of them.

Cyborg was notified of a banned substance during a USADA drug test while in the UFC back in 2016. Since then, she’s been accused of being a cheater by Zingano and other fighters.

Zingano accused Cyborg of dodging drug testing just months ago and she’s been on the attack again recently. During her Bellator 282 pre-fight press conference, Zingano revealed that she wanted independent drug testing if a fight against Cyborg were to be finalized.

After getting word of Zingano’s comments, Cyborg issued a heated response.

Cat Zingano 9-0 with wins over Miesha and Nunes. Enters USADA in 2015 and goes 1-4 competing. Now she’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube Friday night and thinks I care what she wants https://t.co/NNvZfXp92N — 👀 #Bellator282 on CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) June 22, 2022

“Cat Zingano 9-0 with wins over Miesha and Nunes,” Cyborg said. “Enters USADA in 2015 and goes 1-4 competing. Now she’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube Friday night and thinks I care what she wants.”

Zingano Fires Back At Cyborg

During her Bellator 282 post-fight scrum, Zingano was informed of Cyborg’s response to her drug-testing request, which provoked the following response from her.

“Drug testing’s not new to me,” Zingano began. “I’ve been in wrestling since I was in college and working through that. I think she said something like ever since 2014 is when things changed for me, but I don’t know if you remember my life in 2014. That was a really fucked up time.

“So (if) she wants to overlook those kinds of things and think you can walk through those without problems, like, fuck her. I figured out what I’m doing here. I haven’t needed to do the things she’s had to do in order to win. Like, I just work hard, and have the right people, and believe in myself.”

In 2014, Zingano’s husband Mauricio Zingano committed suicide, leaving behind their young son Brayden and leading Cat to suddenly become a single mother. Zingano was victorious in her lone 2014 outing against Amanda Nunes, but she would not pick up another victory in the UFC until 2018 when she defeated Marian Reneau via unanimous decision.

Cyborg most recently dismantled Arlene Blencowe via a unanimous decision at Bellator 279. She earned the Bellator title in her second fight with the promotion after a rocky tenure with the UFC, finishing Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

Independent drug testing isn’t a fixture of Bellator at present. They rely on state athletic commissions for regulation.

The bad blood continues to ramp up between Cyborg and Zingano, and things could reach a climax if the two are able to come to terms on a future bout.

Do you think Cat Zingano is right to request independent drug testing for a matchup with Cris Cyborg?