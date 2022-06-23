Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Cyborg Responds After Zingano Demands Independent Testing For Fight

By Curtis Calhoun
Bellator featherweight Cat Zingano wants no stones unturned ahead of a potential title matchup with champion Cris Cyborg.

Zingano is set to face Pam Sorenson this weekend at Bellator 282. A win could assure her the next featherweight title shot against Cyborg after months of beef between the two of them.

Cyborg was notified of a banned substance during a USADA drug test while in the UFC back in 2016. Since then, she’s been accused of being a cheater by Zingano and other fighters.

Zingano accused Cyborg of dodging drug testing just months ago and she’s on the attack once again. During her Bellator 282 pre-fight press conference, Zingano revealed what she wants in order to agree to a matchup with Cyborg if she can get past Sorenson.

“Independent testing for both of us — [an] independent resource, just making sure there are no biases, there’s no people that we know, and just making sure everything is fair,” Zingano said. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Cyborg Doesn’t Care What Zingano Wants

After getting word of Zingano’s comments, Cyborg issued a heated response.

“Cat Zingano 9-0 with wins over Miesha and Nunes,” Cyborg said. “Enters USADA in 2015 and goes 1-4 competing. Now she’s 2-0 after leaving USADA and fighting on YouTube Friday night and thinks I care what she wants.”

Cyborg most recently dismantled Arlene Blencowe via a unanimous decision at Bellator 279. She earned the Bellator title in her second fight with the promotion after a rocky tenure with the UFC, finishing Julia Budd at Bellator 238.

Zingano, another former UFC standout, is looking to earn her first title in a major promotion. She last fought against Olivia Parker at Bellator 256, earning a first-round submission.

Independent drug testing isn’t a fixture of Bellator at present. They rely on state athletic commissions for regulation.

The bad blood continues to ramp up between Cyborg and Zingano, and things could reach a climax if Zingano is able to win this weekend and earn the next title shot.

Do you think Cat Zingano is right to request independent drug testing for a matchup with Cris Cyborg?

