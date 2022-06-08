Damon Jackson Rips Swanson For Trash Talking Corner: “We Can Run It”

UFC featherweight Damon Jackson was taken aback by Cub Swanson’s trash talk while he was coaching Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 56.

Jackson earned a unanimous decision win over Argueta on the UFC Vegas 56 prelims. He used solid grappling and late-round toughness on the feet to secure the win on the scorecards.

But Jackson’s win over Argueta wasn’t without drama. Swanson could be heard on the UFC broadcast trash-talking Jackson and his team throughout the fight instead of encouraging Argueta to improve positions.

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Jackson gave insight into what was said between Swanson and his corner in the middle of his battle with Argueta.

“It was more confusing,” Jackson admitted. “So you got this kid talking to my coach, saying stuff to my coach…. and then you have Cub over there talking to me. I’m like, why don’t you just coach your fighter? Why don’t you just shut up coach your prodigy or whoever this kid is to you? I don’t know what he is to Cub. I know he’s been training with Cub for a while, and that’s why I knew he was going to be prepared for the fight.

“But I was like instead of talking to me and talking to my coach, why don’t you actually be a coach and talk to your player or whatever. You’re sitting over there running your mouth to me because you don’t want to say, you don’t know what to do. Because if I put him on his back, he would do the same thing, he wouldn’t know what to do. He’s running his mouth and I told him after the fight: ‘hey man, we’re in the same weight class. If you wanna run it up, let’s go.’… If Cub wants to go, I’m down. Let’s go.

“If he wants to talk smack and do all this Cali BS with his tattoos and all his gangster stuff, if he wants to do that stuff… let’s go, we can run it,” Jackson continued. “I’m not gonna talk smack to anyone and I’m ready to fight. I wanna stay consistent and break into that Top 15.”

Jackson is now on a three-fight winning streak since a loss to Ilia Topuria in Dec. 2020. He’s earned wins over the likes of Mirsad Bektic, Charles Rosa, and Kamuela Kirk during his UFC tenure.

Swanson last fought against Darren Elkins last December via first-round knockout. Before that, he had lost to top featherweight contenders such as Renato Moicano and Giga Chikadze.

Jackson wants to return for the UFC 277 card in his native Dallas, TX in July, and a matchup with Swanson could be in the works.

Do you want to see Damon Jackson fight Cub Swanson next?