Dana White Reacts To WWE Moving Same-Day Event To Different Arena

UFC President Dana White has reacted to WWE moving their upcoming Money In The Bank pay-per-view (PPV) to a different arena.

July 2 will be an eventful night for professional wrestling and combat sports fans in Las Vegas. WWE will have their PPV event from the 12,000-capacity MGM Grand Garden Arena. Also, the UFC 276 PPV will go down from the T-Mobile Arena.

Initially, however, WWE was scheduled to host their show at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. The venue was later changed. WWE had formatted the seat configuration at the initial location to accommodate 25,000 fans.

However, only 16,826 tickets had been sold, prompting the venue change. Speaking to The Spinnin Backfist MMA Show, White offered his take on the situation.

“To be fair to the WWE, they were probably looking at it and their ticket prices were a lot cheaper and there would be a lot of people in town,” Wgute said. “International Fight Week is a rough week to do it.”

UFC 276 is headlined by a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and challenger Jared Cannonier.

The card will also feature a co-headliner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway — a trilogy bout for the UFC’s featherweight crown.

Also set to compete on the card are names such as Sean Strickland, Sean O’Malley, Robbie Lawler, Uriah Hall, and more.

