Dana White “Will Not” Book Cerrone vs. Lauzon A Third Time

UFC Austin ended up as one of the most action-packed cards of the year, but things got off to a rocky start when the event lost its scheduled co-main event on fight day.

A lightweight bout between longtime UFC veterans Joe Lauzon and Donald Cerrone was expected to serve as the co-main event for Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett’s headlining fight at UFC Austin. After Ariel Helwani initially reported that the matchup was off, Lauzon explained via social media that his knee locked up after weighing in and the issue had rendered him unable to compete.

The booking for the Fight Night card was the second attempt to schedule a fight between Lauzon and Cerrone. The bout was originally slated to kick off the main card of UFC 274 in May, but Cerrone was forced to pull out on the day of the event due to illness.

UFC President Dana White was asked at UFC Austin’s post-fight press conference if he had any plans to book a fight between “Cowboy” and Lauzon a third time.

“Probably not,” White answered after chuckling. “Probably not. That thing’s getting like Tony and Khabib. No, I will not book that fight again.”

The infamous lightweight bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was booked on five different occasions. (Esther Lin/MMA Fighting)

While Cerrone vs. Lauzon has only been canceled twice, both fighters are at the end of their respective careers and aren’t likely to wait around for the matchup to happen. Lauzon revealed before UFC Austin that he hadn’t even been certain about accepting the fight when it was first offered to him.

“Cowboy” has been the far more active fighter in recent years, but is currently on a five-fight losing streak. Lauzon had also lost three fights in a row before he stopped Jonathan Pearce in his most recent bout in 2019.

What’s your reaction to Dana White’s comments on whether or not he’ll book Cerrone vs. Lauzon again?