Danny Sabatello Fined $5,000 For Bellator 282 Interview Profanity

Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello paid a hefty price for his profanity-laced post-fight interview with “Big” John McCarthy at Bellator 282.

Sabatello earned a unanimous decision win over Leandro Higo in the Bellator 282 co-main event. The win allowed him to move on to the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix semifinals and he’ll face interim champion Raufeon Stots next.

Sabatello, who has been known as one of Bellator’s biggest trash talkers, used his post-fight interview to cuss out his detractors. Now, the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation has fined him $5,000 for abusive language.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sabatello gave his reaction to the fine. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“Yeah, that’s f****** bulls***,” he said. “That’s such f****** bulls***. But you know what, I don’t care. If I fight there again, I’m telling you right now, I’m going to do the same s***. You can keep f****** fining me. Nothing is going to deter me from being myself, and also, it wouldn’t do justice to the fans. I want the fans to understand exactly who they’re dealing with. That’s who I am. That’s my personality. Fine me. I don’t give a f***. It’s just money.”

Sabatello will likely appeal the fine and he’ll hope to have it resolved ahead of his next fight against Stots.

Sabatello has every reason to exude confidence following seven-straight wins, including victories in the tournament over Jornel Lugo and Higo. The former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout has been branded as one of Bellator’s fastest-rising stars.

Sabatello will likely continue his profanity-laced approach to trash-talking in the future, but he may look to fight at other venues other than the Mohegan Sun Arena to avoid potential financial penalties.

Do you think it’s fair for Danny Sabatello to be fined for cursing?