Darren Till ‘Honored’ By Fan’s Smesh Bros Tattoo

One UFC fan took his appreciation of UFC stars Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till to the next level with a recent tattoo on his leg.

Chimaev and Till have become best buddies since beginning to train together earlier this year. Both fighters are looking forward to their Octagon returns later this year, with Chimaev potentially on the verge of a welterweight title shot.

The friendship has been coined the ‘Smesh Bros’, and one fan took to social media to show off his new artwork.

In a recent tweet, Till paid homage to the fan who got the leg tattoo featuring him and Chimaev.

What a fucking honour this was to see this today @Jacktomillard pic.twitter.com/xi2ot3nGMt — D (@darrentill2) June 8, 2022

“What a fucking honour this was to see this today,” Till wrote in approval.

Till is slated to return later this year against Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23. He’s looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back middleweight losses to Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev is fresh off of his ‘Fight of the Year’ frontrunner against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. He’s undefeated in his MMA career and could get a No. 1 contender fight next.

This isn’t the first time that UFC fans have taken their appreciation for fighters to the extreme, but this Till/Chimaev tattoo is perhaps the most memorable instance.

What are your thoughts on the Khamzat Chimaev/Darren Till tattoo?