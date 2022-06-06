Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera Targeted For August 13 Event

A fight between top bantamweights Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera is currently targeted to headline a UFC Fight Night card on August 13.

A report from ESPN Deportes indicates that the matchup and date have been verbally agreed upon by both fighters.

Marlon “Chito” Vera is currently on a three-fight win streak following a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font in his first UFC main event in April. Prior to that, the Ecuadorian finished former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar and won a unanimous decision over Davey Grant.

The 29-year-old’s last loss was a unanimous decision against former featherweight king Jose Aldo in 2020.

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has won two-straight fights after being stopped by Henry Cejudo in a bid to regain his title in 2020. That fight with Cejudo was Cruz’s first bout in more than three years after he originally lost his title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207.

“The Dominator” rebounded from his loss to Cejudo with a split-decision over Casey Kenney, followed by a unanimous decision win against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 last December.

Currently the UFC’s #5-ranked bantamweight contender, Vera made waves after his win over Rob Font when he called out Cruz during an appearance on The MMA Hour. Speaking to host Ariel Helwani, “Chito” pointed out Cruz’s previous stance that he was unwilling to fight Vera due to him being ranked too low.

The 37-year old former champion is currently #8 in the UFC’s bantamweight rankings.

With this bantamweight matchup potentially slotted in as the main event, other bouts for the UFC’s August 13 card currently include:

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov (Heavyweight)

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann (Women’s Bantamweight)

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo (Women’s Flyweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes (Strawweight)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva (Middleweight)

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday (Heavyweight)

Who do you think gets their hand raised in a fight between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera?