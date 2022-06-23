Bobby Green Out, Donald Cerrone In Vs. Jim Miller At UFC 276

UFC fan favorite Donald Cerrone will step in on days’ notice to face the veteran Jim Miller at UFC 276 on July 2.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was among the first to report the news of the Cerrone/Miller booking.

Cerrone will fill in for Bobby Green, who withdrew from the fight for undisclosed reasons. He has been waiting for a fight as two separate bookings of a matchup with Joe Lauzon have been called off in the last month.

Cerrone was supposed to face Lauzon at UFC 274 last month before suffering from food poisoning on fight day. The UFC then booked the matchup for UFC Austin before Lauzon suffered a knee injury just after weigh-ins.

Cerrone’s last fight came against Alex Morono in May 2021, losing via first-round TKO. He’s gone winless over his last six fights, including defeats to Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje.

Cerrone will face a resurgent Miller who is tied with him for the most UFC wins in the promotion’s history. He has won back-to-back fights over Nikolas Motta and Erick Gonzalez in the Octagon.

Cerrone made his UFC debut back in 2011 while Miller made his promotional debut just three years earlier in 2008.

UFC 276 will conclude International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV. The pay-per-view will be headlined by middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, and co-headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3.

