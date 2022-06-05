Dustin Poirier Reveals Biggest Long-Term Reward From McGregor Wins

Dustin Poirier’s biggest prize from his back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor in 2021 wasn’t an individual one.

Poirier defeated McGregor at UFC 257 and UFC 264 in 2021. After his victories, he challenged Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title, losing via third-round submission at UFC 269.

Poirier and McGregor had their fair share of trash talk ahead of their trilogy last July. The fight was competitive for as long as it lasted before McGregor suffered a leg break which stopped the fight after Round 1.

Poirier was a target of personal hostilities from McGregor in the lead-up to their fight. Nevertheless, he was able to get the last laugh and put his rivalry with McGregor behind him.

While the wins over a UFC superstar like McGregor certainly felt great, Poirier was able to take care of those closest to him as a result of the bouts.

In reply to a Twitter troll, Poirier revealed what he left the arenas with following his two wins over McGregor.

“Won my family financial freedom,” Poirier replied.

According to a post-UFC 264 report from The Sports Daily, Poirier earned $1,021,000 for his trilogy win over McGregor. His adversary, McGregor earned a little more than $5,000,000.

Poirier could’ve taken a fight for the then-vacant lightweight title after his win over McGregor at UFC 257. Instead, he decided to take the fight with the most money guaranteed, and it ended up paying off in a big way in his trilogy with McGregor.

Poirier has used a portion of the money to enhance his The Good Fight Foundation, which helps underserved communities in Louisiana. The rewards from his fights with McGregor will remain a big part of his life for years to come.

