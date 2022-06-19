Eddie Wineland Announces Retirement After UFC Austin, 20-Year Career

UFC bantamweight veteran Eddie Wineland is calling it a career following his loss to Cody Stamann at UFC Austin this weekend.

Wineland suffered a third-straight loss to Stamann on the UFC Austin prelims. Just a minute into the fight, Stamann barraged him with a flurry of punches, knees, and elbows to earn the quick finish.

Wineland didn’t leave his gloves in the Octagon like many fighters including Joanna Jędrzejczyk have done to announce their retirement. But he instead decided to retire on his terms and in his way.

In a recent Instagram post, Wineland shared an appreciative message after a long career in the cage.

“I didn’t get an opportunity to leave my gloves in the cage but as Jim Morrison once sang “this is the end” The road I’ve traveled over the past almost 20 years has seen many highs and lows, it’s been a fun ride but this train has reached its final destination!” Wineland announced. “I am forever grateful and extremely thankful for the opportunities given by [UFC, Dana White, Sean Shelby] everything you guys and the company have done for and given to me I am forever grateful! Thank you and thank you to the fans who’ve always stood in my corner…officially #retired #endoftheroad #thankyou for the memories time to turn the page and on to the next chapter in life!”

Wineland retires with a 24-16-1 professional record in MMA. He made his UFC debut back at UFC 128 against Urijah Faber, losing via a unanimous decision.

Before he made his move to the UFC, Wineland enjoyed success in WEC with wins over the likes of Ken Stone and Will Campuzano. His professional debut came on the Indiana regional scene back in April 2003, earning a win over Joel Cleverly.

Wineland faced a ‘murderer’s row’ of opponents during his time in the UFC. He picked up wins over the likes of Takeya Mizugaki and Brad Pickett in the Octagon and also faced top opponents such as Sean O’Malley and former UFC champion Renan Barão.

