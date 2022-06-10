Endeavor Earnings Call Documents Show UFC Grosses $1 Billion Annually

Documents from the Endeavor earnings call recently show that the UFC grosses $1 billion annually.

Thanks to a new credit analysis from investor service company Moody’s, which was released on May 25 for the UFC Holdings, LLC., we have a better idea of how much money the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion is generating for parent company Endeavor.

This analysis stems from Endeavor’s May 12 earning’s call and recent SEC filings. The UFC’s earnings from the first quarter of 2022 were $1 billion. This was tracked from April 2021 to March 2022.

These numbers indicate double digit growth for the UFC, however, that’s largely credited to the return of live audiences. Endeavor CEO Jason Lubin noted on the call that the UFC’s compound annual growth rate (CAGR) has held steady at 21% a year since 2005.

Lubin also said that fighter pay has increased 26% CAGR since 2005. With fighter pay being $4.3 million in 2005, this means it comes out to about $178.8 million last year.

That number puts it at 17.5% of their total revenue. These numbers indicate that the UFC continues to be Endeavor’s biggest earner for Endeavor’s Owned Sports Properties. Endeavor’s Owned Sports Properties generated revenue of $1.121 billion over the past 12 months, meaning the UFC is responsible for about 90% of all Owned Sports Properties revenue.

You can read the full transcript from Endeavor’s Q1 Earnings Call here.