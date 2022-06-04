MMA Twitter Reacts To Erin Blanchfield Choking Out JJ Aldrich

UFC flyweight prospect Erin Blanchfield continued her winning ways with an impressive finish of JJ Aldrich at UFC Vegas 56.

It wasn’t an easy fight for Blanchfield against the veteran Aldrich to kick off the UFC Vegas 56 action. Aldrich had her way with her striking early on before Blanchfield got a hold of her neck and secured a nasty standing guillotine choke in Round 2.

Check out Blanchfield’s finish below.

Blanchfield has won three straight to begin her UFC tenure following wins in Invicta FC and Cage Fury.

After Blanchfield’s submission, MMA Twitter had a lot to say about the performance.

Blanchfield is LEGIT folks!



She was well behind there, but found the finish — took advantage of the opportunity and got the tap with a gnarly high-elbow guillotine. Lovely work. #UFCVegas56 — E. Spencer Kyte (@spencerkyte) June 4, 2022

Nasty choke by Blanchfield. Top prospect coming into her own. WOW! #UFCVegas56 — John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) June 4, 2022

Very impressive win by Erin Blanchfield!!



She is 2-0 over Team Elevation now — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 4, 2022

Young Blanchfield does make it look far easier than it is. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 4, 2022

Blanchfield a tough chick, love her. Clearly dropped that first round. Taps JJ in the second. #UFCVegas56 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) June 4, 2022

Blanchfield scaring the shit out of bettors before locking in that choke lol. Good show. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) June 4, 2022

Damnnnn. Nasty standing guillotine by Blanchfield. She remains a future problem in this division. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 4, 2022

Blanchfield called for the winner of the upcoming Jessica Eye/Maycee Barber matchup for her next UFC test. If her latest performance is any indication, she could be a problem for the flyweight division for years to come.

UFC Vegas 56 is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Who do you want to see Erin Blanchfield fight next?