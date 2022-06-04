MMA Twitter Reacts To Erin Blanchfield Choking Out JJ Aldrich

UFC flyweight prospect Erin Blanchfield continued her winning ways with an impressive finish of JJ Aldrich at UFC Vegas 56.
It wasn’t an easy fight for Blanchfield against the veteran Aldrich to kick off the UFC Vegas 56 action. Aldrich had her way with her striking early on before Blanchfield got a hold of her neck and secured a nasty standing guillotine choke in Round 2.
Check out Blanchfield’s finish below.
Blanchfield has won three straight to begin her UFC tenure following wins in Invicta FC and Cage Fury.
After Blanchfield’s submission, MMA Twitter had a lot to say about the performance.
Blanchfield called for the winner of the upcoming Jessica Eye/Maycee Barber matchup for her next UFC test. If her latest performance is any indication, she could be a problem for the flyweight division for years to come.
UFC Vegas 56 is headlined by a heavyweight matchup between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Who do you want to see Erin Blanchfield fight next?