Evloev Asks Fans: Which Top-10 Featherweight Should I Fight Next?

Rising UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev is looking to gage popular opinion when choosing his next opponent inside the Octagon.

At UFC Vegas 56 this past weekend, Evloev took a sizable step towards the upper echelon at 145 pounds by dominating the always-tough Dan Ige in their co-main event contest. With the win, which came via unanimous decision, the Russian extended his unblemished professional record to 16-0.

Given that “50K” entered the fight at #10 in the rankings, it’s no surprise to see Evloev now occupying that spot. And as he looks above him towards the current crop of title contenders, the 28-year-old is pondering who can be the victim to help him join them.

Who from Top 10 should I fight next? — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) June 8, 2022

“Who from Top 10 should I fight next?

As you’d expect, fans flocked to the comments of Evloev’s query, playing matchmaker with their own selections of elite featherweight names for the Russian to share the cage with for his sixth UFC outing.

Fans Pitch Chikadze, Mitchell, Allen & More For Evloev

There are a number of bouts already booked at the top of the division.

While champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his belt against previous opponent Max Holloway, top-five contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez are slated to collide in a July main event. Closest to Evloev, Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett are scheduled to headline the UFC’s return to Austin next weekend.

Nevertheless, there are still a number of top-10 names looking for a dancing partner, and fans found a host of 145lbers for Evloev to throw down with next.

I wanna see u and giga. I like seeing wrestlers vs striker matchups so I can bet money on it haha — Wise Rise (@TheRealWiseRise) June 8, 2022

One Twitter user suggested a matchup between the former M-1 Global champion and Giga Chikadze. The Georgian had a fast rise up the divisional ladder owing to his perfect promotional record. But that slate was tarnished earlier this year in a main event against Kattar.

Given his recent setback, fighting down the rankings may be in order for the #8-ranked contender.

Arnold allen or bryce mitchell — Zubair Ahmed Malik (@zam____zam) June 8, 2022

Another fan highlighted two popular choices, the first being Arnold Allen. Like Evloev, the Englishman is yet to be beaten inside the Octagon, and most recently got the better of UFC mainstay Dan Hooker in the UFC London co-main event. But given that result, and his #6 placement in the division, “Almighty” may have his sights set above Evloev.

The most common name to pop up in the comments was that of Bryce Mitchell. While pubic comments outside the cage may be drawing controversy, his talent inside it is undeniable, as he showed last time out by dominating Edson Barboza at UFC 272. Although “Thug Nasty” will also likely be targeting bigger names, he’s ranked just one spot above Evloev at #9.

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung also received a mention. The veteran was the most recent challenger to Volkanovski’s throne, losing via fourth-round TKO at UFC 273. Despite appearing to consider retirement, TKZ has committed himself to another appearance, which he’ll perhaps look down the rankings for.

Loser of kattar vs. Emmett — The God of Drip 🏆 (@ChampFiggy) June 8, 2022

The final notable top-10 suggestion came in the form of a fight result, with a few fans suggesting that Evloev should await the outcome of Kattar and Emmett’s upcoming headliner, with the consensus being that the Russian should target the victor.

Who do you think Movsar Evloev should share the Octagon with next?