Ex-NFL RBs Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell Set for July Boxing Exhibition

Ex-NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell will do battle inside the boxing ring in July.

ESPN reports the matchup is set for July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Both men are highly decorated running backs, and former Pro Bowlers. However, neither has ever competed inside the boxing ring before.

Of course, this will be an exhibition bout. Therefore, the result will not count on an official record. This continues a trend in recent years of professional athletes trying their hand inside the ring.

Most notably, Bell and Peterson’ fellow running back veteran Frank Gore debuted in the ring earlier this year. However, his fight was an official professional contest, which he won via knockout.

It just so happened to take place on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II card in May. Bell and Peterson’s fight will also take place on the undercard of an event headlined by a YouTuber.

The show is called Social Gloves 2 and is promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom, who headlines the show against another YouTuber, AnEsonGib. Also on the card is a fight between Rapper Blueface and former NBA star Nick Young.

Both Bell and Peterson, the latter being an ex-league MVP, are currently free agents in the NFL, and are not retired form playing on the gridiron.

What do you think about Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell boxing in July? Will you be watching? Sound off in the comments section below!