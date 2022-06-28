Ex-UFC Champ Offers To Train Tommy Fury For Jake Paul Fight

A former UFC champion is offering to train Tommy Fury for his fight with Jake Paul, given that Tyson Fury is currently banned from entering the United States.

The long-awaited grudge match between Fury and Paul is now set for August. However, Fury might find it difficult to train ahead of the contest, which will go down from Madison Square Garden, as his brother, Tyson Fury, is not allowed in the United States.

Fury will likely want to train state-side ahead of the fight, and with his brother, the undefeated heavyweight champion of the world, not in his corner, it will certainly be a huge loss for the camp.

However, speaking on a recent episode of Karate Combat, ex-UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten offered up his services to Fury. Rutten said he’d be happy to help him train for his fight with the YouTube star.

“I would love to train Tommy Fury, are you kidding? S**t, for the Fury family; I love Tyson. Major fan of this guy and I think [that] we can do some damage.

“Yeah, it would be great. I’ll be in the corner. Yeah, at least he has a cornerman.”

It remains to be seen if Fury will take Rutten up on the offer, however, it has been rumored that Tommy Fury has already partnered up with trainer Shane McGuigan for the contest.

It should be noted, however, that earlier today, it was revealed that Tommy Fury has currently been denied entry into the United States, which could jeopardize the scheduled August 6 bout.

What do you make of Bas Rutten offering to train Tommy Fury for his fight with Jake Paul? Do you think he should take him up on the offer? Sound off in the comments!