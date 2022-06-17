EXCLUSIVE | Antonio Carlos Junior Thinks Jędrzejczyk Has More To Show

Reigning PFL light heavyweight champion Antonio Carlos Junior thinks his teammate, Joanna Jędrzejczyk shouldn’t hang up the gloves.

Jędrzejczyk announced her retirement following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275 this past weekend. She returned to the cage following a two-year layoff which began after her first loss to Weili in an instant classic in March 2020.

But Carlos Junior believes Jędrzejczyk is leaving the fight game at a time when she still has a lot left in the tank.

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Carlos Junior gave his thoughts on Jędrzejczyk’s surprise retirement announcement.

“She’s very nice, I love her,” Carlos Junior said of “Everything she’s done for this sport. She’s really great and got the belt, kept it for so long. Very aggressive fighter. But I just wish her all the best in this new chapter of her life. I don’t see her stopping fighting. I see her in the training, she’s so good, I think she has a lot more to show. We always have to make some choices along in life and if she thinks it’s the best time for her, I’m always cheering for her.”

In her prime, Jędrzejczyk was considered arguably one of the most electric champions in UFC history. She defended her strawweight title five-straight times after winning the belt against Carla Esparza at UFC 185.

Jędrzejczyk seems content in her decision to retire, but Carlos Junior feels she has a lot more to give to the sport. She’s hinted at sticking around the sport for years to come, potentially as a manager for fighters.

As for Carlos Junior, he’s slated to return tonight at PFL 4 against Bruce Souto. He won the title in his first season with the league in 2021 following an up-and-down stay in the UFC.

Do you agree with Antonio Carlos Junior’s comments on Joanna Jędrzejczyk?