EXCLUSIVE | Tim Means Sees FOTN W/ Holland: “Bring The Popcorn”

UFC welterweight Tim Means is expecting fireworks in his upcoming fight with Kevin Holland at UFC Austin on June 18th.

The 38-year-old Means is looking to continue his three-fight winning streak, which has included wins over the likes of Mike Perry and Laureano Staropoli. He most recently defeated Nicolas Dalby last June and will face Holland in a massive fight for the division.

Holland is looking to continue winning since making the move from middleweight last year. Following a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus last October, he defeated Alex Oliveira in his welterweight debut at UFC 272.

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Means promised a fan-friendly fight against Holland.

“You’re going to get two guys who love to throw punches,” Means said. “Holland has some fans, he likes to talk a whole lot and give the showmanship. I think it has Fight of the Night written all over it.

“This is gonna be a fun fight… fans will get their money’s worth. Bring the popcorn.”

Means has fought some of the top contenders in the welterweight division, including Daniel Rodriguez and Belal Muhammad. He made his UFC debut in Feb. 2012 in a win over Bernardo Magalhaes.

Means and Holland are both looking to move one step closer to a spot in the welterweight rankings with a victory.

UFC Austin will be headlined by a featherweight battle between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

What is your prediction for Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland?