Watch: Fabricio de Andrade Gets Liver Kick KO At ONE Championship 158

ONE Championship’s Fabricio de Andrade earned a knockout that some MMA fans may have a hard time stomaching.

de Andrade squared off with Won ll Kwon in a featherweight co-headliner at ONE Championship 158 on Friday. It was regarded in some circles as a potential title eliminator.

de Andrade made his case for the next featherweight title shot with a nasty left kick that landed square on Kwon’s liver, making him wince in pain before finishing the fight.

Both Kwon and de Andrade came into the fight riding solid win streaks. de Andrade most recently earned first-round knockouts over Jeremy Pacatiw and Kai Wen Li leading up to ONE Championship 158.

ONE Championship 158 was headlined by a 155lb Muay Thai title eliminator between Tawanchai PK. Saenchai and Niclas Larsen. Saenchai earned a second-round knockout with a nasty left hook.

