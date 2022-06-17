Fedor Emelianenko Named Russian MMA Union President

Fedor Emelianenko is taking on a new role in MMA, outside the cage.

The Russian superstar and legend of the sport Fedor Emelianenko has been elected as the President of the Russian MMA Union (RMMAU). Emelianenko received the majority of the votes cast in the election on Tuesday according to TASS.com. Emelianenko beat out former president Radmir Gabdullin in The MMA Union Conference election that was held in Moscow, Russia. Gabdullin will remain on as vice president according to TASS.

At 45 years old, Fedor Emelianenko continues to fight. He assured TASS that the new role will not take away from his fight career. He has been fighting professionally since 2000.

“I will continue my career,” he said. “The fight is said to be scheduled for September. It will be difficult to combine, but it is a necessity.”

The fight he is speaking about could be his last, although no firm retirement plans have been set. His last fight was under the Bellator banner in which he defeated Timothy Johnson via first-round KO in Russia. Rumors of his possibly facing Junior dos Santos were expressed by both Scott Coker of Bellator and Khabib Nurmagomedov of Eagle FC, but neither seemed to have panned out.

Fedor Emelianenko was interested in a rematch with Ryan Bader most recently according to Coker, but again, no plans for his next bout are cemented just yet.

The Russian team was forced to compete as the RMMAU in the IMMAF World Championships in January, but due to doping sanctions issued against Russia by the World Anti-Doping Agency. They were due to appear in the MMA Super Cup in March but due to the war with Ukraine was disinvited.

What do you think of Fedor Emelianenko as the president of the RMMAU?