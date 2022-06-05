Felice Herrig, UFC Veteran, Retires Following UFC Vegas 56 Defeat

UFC strawweight Felice Herrig is calling it quits after eight years of competing in the UFC Octagon.

Herrig lost to former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz on the UFC Vegas 56 prelims. She lost via second-round submission after Kowalkiewicz got her back and sunk in the rear-naked choke.

After dropping her gloves in the center of the cage, Herrig officially announced her retirement during her post-fight Octagon interview with Paul Felder.

After 20 years in the fight game, Felice Herrig decided to retire in the Octagon after #UFCVegas56 👏 pic.twitter.com/Deno8nOQQW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 4, 2022

Herrig had rejected the idea that she was in a ‘do or die’ scenario ahead of UFC Vegas 56. yet, after a fourth straight loss, the 37-year-old decided to call it a career.

Herrig earned a shot in the UFC following a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter 20. Despite a loss to Randa Markos that eliminated her from season title contention, she earned a win over Lisa Ellis at the finale to secure a spot in the promotion.

Herrig would go on to lose against Paige VanZant, before winning four in a row over the likes of Alexa Grasso and Cortney Casey. Her streak would come to an end after a split-decision loss to Kowalkiewicz in their first matchup at UFC 223.

Before her time in the UFC, she enjoyed brief stints in Bellator and XFC. She made her professional MMA debut at Ultimate Warrior Challenge 5 back in 2009.

Herrig concludes her professional career with a 14-10 record in the cage.

