Fighters React to Valentina Shevchenko Holding Off Santos

Valentina Shevchenko is still your UFC women’s flyweight champion after just holding off Taila Santos at UFC 275.

Shevchenko entered the fight with six successful title defenses as flyweight champion. “Bullet” has clearly established herself as one of the most dominant champions in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

However, she had her hands full with Santos tonight. Santos, the No. 4-ranked flyweight in the world, earned a title nod after putting together four-straight victories. Inside the Octagon tonight, she proved exactly why she deserved to share the cage with Shevchenko.

Santos outgrappled Shevchenko on the mat like nobody else has, with several close calls on rear-naked choke attempts. However, Shevchenko was able to pocket some rounds with smart striking, distance management, and strong groundwork of her own in the fifth round.

A nasty cut on Santos’ eye for half the fight certainly played a factor as well. Despite giving Shevchenko the most competitive fight of her championship run, Santos still came up just short, dropping a split decision loss to the champion.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to Shevchenko holding off Santos here.

I love Valentina and I’m a fan of Valentina, but the scoring criteria needs to improve. Keep the sport honest people. 49-46?!?@AnaKarolinaFr #UFC275 pic.twitter.com/Taj4HUGxXM — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 12, 2022

Not usually in favor of running it back right away when the champ retains but considering that headbutt I wouldn’t hate it one bit. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 12, 2022

I had it 3-2 for Santos but still it was a great fight! #UFC275 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) June 12, 2022

Tough fight but I think the Brazilian won #UFC275 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) June 12, 2022

That was an absolute robbery. And everyone in the world knows it. Taila Santos is champ. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) June 12, 2022

I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way! #UFC275 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 12, 2022

Rematch!!!! I had it for Santos. #UFC275 — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) June 12, 2022

How did you score the UFC 275 co-main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos?