Cody Stamann Earns Quick Finish Over Eddie Wineland, Fighters React

UFC bantamweight Cody Stamann made a statement during the UFC Austin prelims with a quick TKO finish of veteran Eddie Wineland.

Stamann and Wineland looked to get back in the win column after three-straight losses between the two of them. But, it was Stamann who came out victorious with a quick blitz early in the first round, which featured heavy knees in the clinch followed up by brutal punching combinations.

Watch Stamann get the finish below.

As expected, Stamann earned rave reviews of his performance from his fighting colleagues on Twitter.

Back in the win column in a HUGE WAY! Great pressure from start to finish for Stamann. #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

Beautiful bro way to put the Mittens on him!!!#UFCAustin #mittengang — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022

#UFCAustin is off to a violent violent start. — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 18, 2022

Never had a doubt. @CodyStamann back ! I#🔥 so happy for you ! #UFCAustin — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 18, 2022

Way to make a statement Cody Stamann! Bantamweight division is deep! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

Before UFC Austin, Stamann had suffered tough losses to the likes of Said Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. His last win came against Brian Kelleher at UFC 250.

Stamann made his UFC debut back at UFC 213, earning a unanimous decision win over Terrion Ware. He would go on to win back-to-back split decisions over Bryan Caraway and Tom Duquesnoy.

As for the 37-year-old Wineland, his days fighting in the Octagon may be numbered after losses in five of his last six appearances. Before falling to Stamann, Wineland suffered first-round knockout losses to Sean O’Malley and John Castañeda.

Stamann will look to continue his climb in the bantamweight division in his expected return later this year.

UFC Austin is headlined by a featherweight clash between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

What is your reaction to this knockout from Cody Stamann?