Fighters React To Jeremiah Wells’ Vicious Left Hook KO Of Court McGee

UFC welterweight Jeremiah Wells threw a ‘left hook from hell’ that slept veteran Court McGee on the UFC Austin prelims.
Wells had passed his first two UFC tests entering his fight with McGee. While many believed that McGee could’ve been his toughest test yet, he made quick work of McGee with a wild knockout.
Watch Wells throw a mean left hook to knock out McGee unconscious below.
Many of Wells’ UFC colleagues had a lot to say about his performance.
Wells made his UFC debut last June with a second-round TKO win over Warlley Alves. He followed it up with a lopsided victory over Blood Diamond at UFC 271 back in February.
Before signing with the UFC, Wells won the vacant Cage Fury FC welterweight title over Marco Smallman at CFFC 78. He also won the 170lb title in CES earlier in his career.
Wells moves one step closer to a potential spot in the welterweight rankings with the win. He’s won his last five fights overall.
UFC Austin continues to impress with a slew of wild finishes, including from Wells and other athletes. Follow along with all the action here.
What is your reaction to Jeremiah Wells’ knockout?