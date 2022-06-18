Fighters React To Jeremiah Wells’ Vicious Left Hook KO Of Court McGee

UFC welterweight Jeremiah Wells threw a ‘left hook from hell’ that slept veteran Court McGee on the UFC Austin prelims.

Wells had passed his first two UFC tests entering his fight with McGee. While many believed that McGee could’ve been his toughest test yet, he made quick work of McGee with a wild knockout.

Watch Wells throw a mean left hook to knock out McGee unconscious below.

Many of Wells’ UFC colleagues had a lot to say about his performance.

Madness another highlight reel KO 👀🔥 wells can BANG #UFCAustin — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) June 18, 2022

These fites r fuckin crazy tonite — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 18, 2022

Wow this fight card is sick so far — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) June 18, 2022

Just turned on the fights 30 seconds ago, dangg what a left hook 😳😳😳😳 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 18, 2022

Left hook Larry — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022

Wooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2022

That was an incredible knockout — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2022

Wells made his UFC debut last June with a second-round TKO win over Warlley Alves. He followed it up with a lopsided victory over Blood Diamond at UFC 271 back in February.

Before signing with the UFC, Wells won the vacant Cage Fury FC welterweight title over Marco Smallman at CFFC 78. He also won the 170lb title in CES earlier in his career.

Wells moves one step closer to a potential spot in the welterweight rankings with the win. He’s won his last five fights overall.

UFC Austin continues to impress with a slew of wild finishes, including from Wells and other athletes. Follow along with all the action here.

