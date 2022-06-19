Fighters React To Rodrigues Finishing Marquez After One-Round War

UFC middleweights Gregory Rodrigues and Julian Marquez fit a lot of action into just over three minutes of fight time at UFC Austin, and Rodrigues eventually came out on top.

The Brazilian’s striking was on point early as he carefully picked his shots in order to hurt Marquez without wasting too much energy. Marquez eventually started swinging back with big punches, but “Robocop” finished the fight with a right hand.

Watch Rodrigues send Marquez to the canvas below.

WHAT IS IN THE WATER IN TEXAS?! 😱 #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/Fl1qvGZNa2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 18, 2022

Fans had already been spoiled with a number of great finishes at UFC Austin, but that didn’t stop fighters from getting excited about Rodrigues’s win.

Whoaaa robocop ! That was wildly — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 18, 2022

That was vicious — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

Rodrigues rebounds from his first UFC loss after he dropped a split-decision to Armen Petrosyan earlier this year.

The former LFA middleweight champion missed a chance to earn a UFC contract on Contender Series 2020, but the Brazilian persevered and joined the promotion in 2021. He quickly earned victories against Duško Todorović and Jun Yong Park that year and is now 3-1 in the UFC after beating Marquez.

UFC Austin tied the record for knockouts at a single UFC event, and MMA News has all of the results and highlights here.

What’s your reaction to Rodrigues’s finish of Marquez at UFC Austin?