Fighters React To Spinning Elbow KO By Ricardo Ramos At UFC Austin

Halfway through 2022, UFC featherweight Ricardo Ramos earned a ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate at UFC Austin over Danny Chavez.

Ramos wasted no time putting pressure on Chavez on the UFC Austin prelims. Just over a minute into the fight, Ramos forced Chavez against the fence before getting the quick finish.

Watch Ramos throw a perfectly-timed spinning elbow for the knockout blow.

Ramos prompted quite the reaction from UFC Twitter.

Congrats @ricardoramosmma! Perfect spinning elbow — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) June 18, 2022

Mannnnn that was picture perfect meatball Molly just got beat for best elbow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2022

What a knockout! Spinning back elbow for the win. #UFCAustin — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 18, 2022

Let’s go Ramos! What a knock out!!! Yes buddy @ufc #UFCAustin — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022

Nice finish! — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022

Wow — Fabio Cherant (@Buffalomma8) June 18, 2022

So nasty @ufc wow — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 18, 2022

Ramos came into the fight after a loss to Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 267 last October. He has earned wins over the likes of Journey Newson and Kyung Ho Kang inside the UFC Octagon.

Chavez is now winless over his last three straight fights after a UFC debut win over TJ Brown at UFC 252. His loss to Ramos was preceded by a majority draw against Kai Kamaka III last July.

Ramos’ spinning elbow rivals that of former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, who finished Joanna Jędrzejczyk with a similar technique at UFC 275 last weekend.

This was also the second time that Ramos has earned a spinning elbow knockout in the UFC, after finishing Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 217.

The action continues at UFC Austin with a featherweight headliner between Calvin Kattar and Josh Emmett.

What is your reaction to the spinning elbow knockout by Ricardo Ramos?