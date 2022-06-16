Sonnen: If Floyd Mayweather Paid Logan Paul, Why Doesn’t He Prove It?

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that the pay dispute between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul should be pretty easy to end if the former is telling the truth.

YouTube star Paul met boxing legend Mayweather in-between the ropes last June at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The exhibition bout, dubbed “Bragging Rights,” reportedly attracted one million pay-per-view buys on Showtime and generated a $50 million revenue.

But despite the apparent financial success of the non-scored, eight-round contest, the topic of conversation since has surrendered accusations that the man known as “Money” hasn’t been dishing the right cash out.

Paul has repeatedly claimed that Mayweather hasn’t paid him correctly for the exhibition fight, even suggesting that he’s going to take the undefeated legend to court. This week, Mayweather hit back during a press conference for his next appearance in the ring, which will come under the Rizin banner in Japan.

Having seen Mayweather brand Paul’s claims as “bullish*t,” combat sports vet Chael Sonnen has questioned why the 45-year-old hasn’t proved it.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed Paul, who he described as “sincere,” and his ongoing dispute with Mayweather.

While not accusing either man of lying, Sonnen, who has previously urged the former professional boxer to pay Paul anything he is owed before the FBI get involved, did suggest that it would be very easy for Mayweather to prove if he was indeed telling the truth.

“This is a hot topic… I don’t know the Paul brothers, but I sure do take them as sincere guys,” said Sonnen. “Logan is saying that he was not paid… That is now being filed in a courtroom, or so I am told. So Logan is very sincere. He’s not wasting his time… He’s just looking to get paid… That’s extremely reasonable.

“Now, Floyd finally did weigh in on this…. He said, ‘He has been paid. I don’t know why keeps saying he hasn’t, he has been paid.’ … Now, this is real easy. This is real, real easy. You got any kind of a banking app, you can pull that up in, I don’t know, 15 seconds,” Sonnen continued. “You would just show the transfer, ‘Boom, it’s right there,’ or you would show the cash check… ‘Look, he was paid, the end.'”

Given that the accusations remain in the mainstream circuit, and even drew questions during the presser for his upcoming exhibition contest, Sonnen admitted his surprise that Mayweather isn’t backing up his claims with evidence in order to end the issue.

“He’s saying he wasn’t paid, Floyd’s saying he was. Well that’s extremely provable. But Floyd didn’t prove it. He didn’t have an interest in proving it,” said Sonnen. “That is extremely easy to prove and he has not done that. When you are questioning a man’s integrity to the point it’s interfering with a press conference… you would think he’d like to solve this problem? … That hasn’t been done.”

Whether this hits the courtroom or not remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like Logan Paul will be fighting tooth and nail to receive what he believes he is owed.

