Floyd Mayweather Wants To Purchase An NBA Team

Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather wants to add an NBA Basketball franchise to his financial portfolio in the future.

Mayweather has a house in the Las Vegas, NV area, which is rumored to be a potential target for NBA expansion in the coming years. Seattle is another city that has been starving for an NBA franchise ever since the SuperSonics left town nearly 20 years ago for Oklahoma City.

Mayweather, who is an avid basketball fan seen at NBA games in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, teased that a plan is in the works for him to become an owner of an NBA team.

As he gets ready to make his boxing return in an exhibition against mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura, Mayweather hinted that ownership could come to fruition sooner rather than later.

“I can’t say exactly where, but I’m working on getting a team,” Mayweather said at a recent press conference.

Mayweather also clarified that the team wouldn’t have to be in Las Vegas, according to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mayweather was recently inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this month alongside top names such as Andre Ward and Holly Holm. He retired from professional boxing following his win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

Mayweather has competed in exhibitions ever since, including most recently against Logan Paul and Don Moore.

Mayweather isn’t a stranger to sports ownership. He owns a NASCAR racing team called The Money Team Racing and the chances of him becoming an NBA owner seem plausible.

What NBA team do you want Floyd Mayweather to consider purchasing?