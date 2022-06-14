Floyd Mayweather Books Another Exhibition Bout For September

Fresh off of his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Floyd Mayweather is ready to get right back in the ring in another exhibition.

Mayweather recently shined in his most recent performance against Don Moore last month in what was his third exhibition bout.

In his first exhibition in 2018, he defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via first-round TKO. And last year, Logan Paul gave Mayweather his toughest challenge in an exhibition bout, going the distance against the Hall of Famer and remaining competitive in the fight. However, according to Paul, the much tougher fight has been getting Mayweather to pay him for the event.

For his next exhibition, Mayweather announced during a Monday press conference that he will be competing against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura on a RIZIN card this September with the exact date to be later determined.

As mentioned, Mayweather was inducted into the International Hall of Fame over the weekend. During his acceptance speech, Mayweather was moved to tears. If you missed it, you can watch the full speech here.

As a professional, Mayweather’s record is a well-known and much-celebrated 50-0. His last professional fight was against none other than MMA’s very own Conor McGregor in 2017.

As for Asakura, his last professional bout was at Rizin 33 last December when he defeated Yutaka Saito via unanimous decision. His professional MMA record is 16-3, but he has never competed in boxing before.

