Francis Ngannou Has No Intentions Of Following Blaydes’ Retirement Advice

Francis Ngannou has no intentions of following Curtis Blaydes’ recent advice to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA).

Blaydes, a two-time opponent of Ngannou, recently suggested that Ngannou retire from MMA and take advantage of other opportunities available to him outside of the UFC, most notably, a boxing match with Tyson Fury.

This would net Ngannou a payday higher than anything he’s ever earned in his UFC career.

“If I were him, I would retire from MMA,” Blaydes said. “He’s already done enough. He’s not gonna earn as much as he would earn in boxing.

“I would take the bag, take the opportunity to earn $40 million.”

However, Ngannou recently took to Twitter to respond to a similar suggestion. “The Predator” made it clear that he has no intentions of walking away from MMA anytime soon.

Instead, he doubled down that he has much more left to accomplish in this sport.

I'm just getting started bro ! I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything. #3KINGS https://t.co/M6zWnPJkhF — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 7, 2022

“I’m just getting started bro! I have at least 5 more years to conquer everything. #3KINGS

Ngannou currently reigns as UFC heavyweight champion and is currently on a six-fight win streak. The African champion pulled off his first successful title defense against former teammate Ciryl Gane back in January.

As for Blaydes, he’s currently on a two-fight win streak, looking to get back into title contention. Of course, that would mean a third bout with Ngannou.

Blaydes initially met Ngannou in April of 2016 and was defeated in the second round due to a doctor stoppage after a bad cut.

They rematched in November of 2018, with Ngannou finishing Blaydes in just 45 seconds of the first round in China.

