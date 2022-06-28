Fury Reveals US Entry Denied Ahead Of Paul Fight, Pleads Innocence

It appears that the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is back in doubt after the latter claimed to have been denied entry into the United States on Tuesday.

The rivalry between YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul and British pugilist Fury has been a tale of on, off, on, off. Last week, an initial back and forth that saw “The Problem Child” accuse “TNT” of pulling out for a second time appeared to be resolved, with the bout being made official for Madison Square Garden on August 6.

But just days later, it appears the contest has flipped to ‘off’ once again.

Following reports of an issue, Fury took to his Instagram account to provide an update on his attempted travel to the US. The Englishman, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, revealed that he’d been denied boarding at Heathrow Airport.

“I’m coming on here to set the record straight before anybody else tries to,” Fury said. “Me and my team, this morning, arrived at Heathrow Airport, ready for the press conference, ready to fly out. And as soon as I entered the airport, I got pulled to one side and I was told by the homeland security officer that was there that my esta (visa) had been denied and that I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.”

The revelation follows a similar to trend to other members of the Fury family. While Tyson was recently denied entry to the country owing to his ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan, his and Tommy’s father John has been unable to enter the nation for over a decade courtesy of an 11-year jail sentence he was handed for gouging a man’s eye out.

Despite seemingly now finding himself on the same blacklist, “TNT” insisted that he has “no clue” why he’s unable to fly to America, despite the claims of those denying his entry.

“I can stand here and say that I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA. Like I say, I’ve been training for this fight the whole time. That’s all I’ve been doing. I have no clue why they’ve not allowed me to travel today,” Fury continued. “It’s a massive shock to me and my whole team… It’s a lot bigger than the fight right now, and I’m trying to get it sorted.”

‼️ Tommy Fury has revealed that he's been denied entry to the US for the Jake Paul press conference, putting their fight in major doubt…



[📽️ @TommyTNTFury] pic.twitter.com/vMN78sTudc — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 28, 2022

While Paul had previously accused Fury of pulling out owing to the inability of his father to attend the fight, it now looks like the Brit has joined John Fury on the list of those prevented from traveling to the US.

The status of the August 6 Showtime main event is now unclear, but it looks as though Paul will need to cross the Atlantic the other way if he’s to keep the matchup alive, unless the Furys can force a quick resolution to their travel woes.

