Gamrot Reveals What Khabib Assured Him After UFC Vegas 57 Win

Lightweight GOAT Khabib Nurmagomedov had a few respectful words with Mateusz Gamrot following his victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57.

Gamrot defeated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in what was a highly technical, back-and-forth affair between two of the lightweight division’s best grapplers.

Tsarukyan took the advantage in the opening rounds, landing a series of devastating body kicks and a spinning backfist that floored Gamrot briefly. But Gamrot hit his stride in the later rounds, landing several takedowns and taking Tsarukyan’s back on two occasions.

The win was former Gamrot’s fourth in a row, having previously finished Carlos Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens and Scott Holtzman. The 31-year-old Pole has tasted defeat just once in his 22-fight career, having lost a split decision to Guram Kutateladze on his UFC debut in 2020.

Gamrot Reveals What Khabib Said Post Fight

Following his victory, he happened to run into the man who defeated Gaethje not so long ago, former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had earlier cornered his cousin, Umar, during his victory over Nate Maness.

At the UFC Vegas 57 post-fight press conference, Gamrot revealed what Khabib had to say, and shared what he believes his path to the title will look like.

“Khabib say me ‘congratulations on your fight, you are a nice guy. For sure in the future you meet with Islam [Makhachev] in fight.’ So I keep fingers crossed for Islam…I think Islam beats Charles Oliveira next fight and I want to have my next fight with Justin [Gaethje], and then the next fight [after that] with Islam. Simple plan,” said Gamrot.

Gamrot, a former KSW lightweight champ, now has his sights firmly set on the lightweight division’s best, having called out #3 ranked Justin Gaethje in his Octagon interview.

What do you think? Will Mateusz Gamrot and Islam Makhachev lock horns in the near future?