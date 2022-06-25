Gamrot & Tsarukyan Share Similar Sentiment On Next Step For Victor

Rising UFC lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan share the same ambitions heading into their main event tonight.

In an exciting all-European headline matchup built for the hardcore fans, #11-ranked Tsarukyan and #12-ranked Gamrot will collide at UFC Vegas 57 in what be both men’s main-event debuts.

Given their apparent struggle to secure opponents, they’ve turned to each other to solve those issues, something that fans will no doubt be thankful for should they deliver the thriller that many are expecting.

The pair enter the Las Vegas-held event in impressive form. While Tsarukyan has won five straight since a debut loss to Islam Makhachev, Gamrot has had a similarly-impressive resurgence following an unsuccessful arrival in the Octagon, emerging victorious in three consecutive outings since a narrow decision defeat to Guram Kutateladze.

With both men’s active streaks, as well as the confidence in their ability to compete with the best at 155 pounds, they’re anticipating lofty rank rises courtesy of a victory later tonight.

During his appearance at UFC Vegas 57 media day on Wednesday, the Polish lightweight suggested that whoever has their hand raised should find themselves opposite a top-five opponent next time out.

“Doesn’t matter who wins on Saturday night, I think the winner deserves top five next,” said Gamrot.

That sentiment was echoed by Tsarukyan during his own pre-fight interaction with the media. The Russian-Armenian, who believes his victory over Joel Álvarez earlier this year should have netted him a top-10 spot, is expecting a sizable jump up the lightweight ladder with a finish, perhaps even into the divisional top five.

“After this fight, I should be in top five, probably number six, number five. You guys gotta help me after this fight, talk about me a lot,” said Tsarukyan. “I beat Joel Álvarez but my rank didn’t go very high. But I thought like, Álvarez, he’s good fighter. I beat (him) very easy. I thought I’d get like, number seven, six.

“I hope after this fight, I got to be in top five, you know? Because Gamrot, he is good fighter. I will stop him and I will get in top five,” added Tsarukyan. “After this fight, I want to be a contender and I want to get fight from top-five guys.”

While neither man has perhaps established themselves into a mainstream name in the UFC as of yet, the chance to do so on the main-event stage tonight will no doubt aid their desires to secure high-ranked opposition moving forward.

Who do you think will have their hand raised in the UFC Vegas 57 headliner, Mateusz Gamrot or Arman Tsarukyan?