Fighters React To Gamrot’s Decision Victory Over Tsarukyan At UFC Vegas 57

Mateusz Gamrot continued his ascent through the lightweight division with a unanimous decision victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57 tonight.

The fast-paced, back-and-forth encounter saw both fighters put on a technical display that shows just how deep the lightweight talent pool is.

The opening rounds featured some blistering scrambles, with Tsarukyan getting the better of the action on the ground, while also landing some devastating body kicks. However, Gamrot surged in the later rounds, landing several takedowns and taking Tsarukyan’s back on a few occasions.

Gamrot is now riding a four-fight win streak, having previously defeated Carlos Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens and Scott Holtzman. In his post-fight interview, the #12 ranked lightweight called out the #3 ranked Justin Gaethje.

You can catch all the highlights of the main event below.

As high level a main event as you will see – drop those scorecards before the judges decision 👇 #UFCVegas57 pic.twitter.com/4RGB7jJgcd — UFC (@ufc) June 26, 2022

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to Gamrot’s victory over Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57.

I want watch 5 more rounds.

What a great fight, wow👏

Great matchmaking @seanshelby — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 26, 2022

Very close fight. Who you got in this one? #ufcvegas57 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 26, 2022

What a fight 👊 Congrats @gamer_mma 👏 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) June 26, 2022

Incredible fight! These guys are inspiring. — Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) June 26, 2022

Very good fight in the main event . I didn’t know either of these guys before the fight . I know both now . Well done gentlemen . Prob a split ! #UFCVegas57 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 26, 2022

I amazing fight Gamrot vs Tsarukyan

Gamrot is my neighbour at the dorm @AmericanTopTeam top man, always had amazing energy at the kitchen 😁💪 wish him only the best — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) June 26, 2022

This main event is some high level s*!$t @ufc scramble mania — Urijah Faber (@UrijahFaber) June 26, 2022

Wow! What a great fight #ufcvegas57 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) June 26, 2022

High level fight. What a display #UFCvegas57 — QuakeRiddell (@bradquakeriddel) June 26, 2022

What an incredible main event #ufcvegas57 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) June 26, 2022

Amazing fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 26, 2022

Gamrot is tougher than a $2.00 steak. #UFCVegas57 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 26, 2022

Great technical fight !! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) June 26, 2022

This is an excellent fight!! #UFCFIghtNight57 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) June 26, 2022

That was an insane display of martial arts — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) June 26, 2022

LETS GO ARMAN MY BROTHER!!! #UFCVegas57 — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) June 26, 2022

This main event is dope 🔥 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 26, 2022

High level main event #UFCFightnight — Trev5starjones (@TrevinAJones) June 26, 2022

These guys fight with such youthfulness, skill and athleticism! #UFCVegas57 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 26, 2022

Everything I hoped for! Woah, loved that first round #UFCVegas57 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) June 26, 2022

