Fighters React To Gamrot’s Decision Victory Over Tsarukyan At UFC Vegas 57

Mateusz Gamrot continued his ascent through the lightweight division with a unanimous decision victory over Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Vegas 57 tonight.
The fast-paced, back-and-forth encounter saw both fighters put on a technical display that shows just how deep the lightweight talent pool is.
The opening rounds featured some blistering scrambles, with Tsarukyan getting the better of the action on the ground, while also landing some devastating body kicks. However, Gamrot surged in the later rounds, landing several takedowns and taking Tsarukyan’s back on a few occasions.
Gamrot is now riding a four-fight win streak, having previously defeated Carlos Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens and Scott Holtzman. In his post-fight interview, the #12 ranked lightweight called out the #3 ranked Justin Gaethje.
