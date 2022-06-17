Friday, June 17, 2022
UFC Welterweight Gilbert Burns Makes Major Career Announcement

By Jon Fuentes
Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns will be sticking around the UFC for the foreseeable future.

Burns took to Twitter to announce he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. He thanked the UFC’s Dana White and Sean Shelby, as well as manager Ali Abdelaziz.

“I just signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. Thanks @danawhite and @seanshelby for taking care of me. Just waiting for the next opponent. A lot of people talking (crap) abt the @ufc but without the UFC and Dana I would not be here! Thanks my brother @AliAbdelaziz00 the best!”

Recently, Burns said he’s looking to add a five-round stipulation to his new contract, and it looks like he got it.

Burns is currently the No. 4-ranked welterweight in the UFC. His last fight resulted in a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev. However, back in 2021, Burns racked up a six-fight win streak to earn himself a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Things ultimately didn’t work out for Burns, who was bested by Usman via TKO. Burns bounced back with a decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, before being defeated by Chimaev.

Now, Burns eagerly awaits his next opponent, as the 35-year-old looks to make another push for the 170-pound crown. In a division that contains Usman, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Chimaev, and so many more — it certainly won’t be easy.

What do you think about Gilbert Burns re-signing with the UFC? Let us know in the comments section below!

