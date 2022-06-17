UFC Welterweight Gilbert Burns Makes Major Career Announcement

Gilbert Burns will be sticking around the UFC for the foreseeable future.

Burns took to Twitter to announce he has signed a new multi-fight deal with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion. He thanked the UFC’s Dana White and Sean Shelby, as well as manager Ali Abdelaziz.

“I just signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. Thanks @danawhite and @seanshelby for taking care of me. Just waiting for the next opponent. A lot of people talking (crap) abt the @ufc but without the UFC and Dana I would not be here! Thanks my brother @AliAbdelaziz00 the best!”

I just signed a new multi fight deal with the UFC. Thanks @danawhite and @seanshelby for taking care of me. Just waiting for the next opponent. A lot of people talking 💩 abt the @ufc but without the UFC and Dana I would not be here! Thanks my brother @AliAbdelaziz00 the best! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 17, 2022

Recently, Burns said he’s looking to add a five-round stipulation to his new contract, and it looks like he got it.

Burns is currently the No. 4-ranked welterweight in the UFC. His last fight resulted in a decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev. However, back in 2021, Burns racked up a six-fight win streak to earn himself a shot at welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Things ultimately didn’t work out for Burns, who was bested by Usman via TKO. Burns bounced back with a decision win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, before being defeated by Chimaev.

Now, Burns eagerly awaits his next opponent, as the 35-year-old looks to make another push for the 170-pound crown. In a division that contains Usman, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, Chimaev, and so many more — it certainly won’t be easy.

