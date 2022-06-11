Gilbert Burns Intends To Add Mandatory Clause To New UFC Contract

Gilbert Burns intends on only signing up for five-round fights going forward.

Gilbert Burns is looking to do more fighting. Not just getting back in the Octagon quickly following his last loss, but he wants every fight of his to be five rounds.

His last bout with Khamzat Chimaev was a three-round main card fight on the UFC 273 fight card. Before that fight was official, Burns was calling for it to be a five-round affair. His wish was not granted, and he wound up losing by a unanimous decision.

Going forward, Burns intends to make sure he gets the time he needs.

“I just want five rounds, even if it is the co-main or the one before, you gotta do five rounds,” Burns said to ESPN. “I’m not doing three rounds no more, brother. Nobody is calling me out, but if you call me out be ready to do five rounds because I’m just going to make that thing in my contract. So next fight they’re gonna give me a new contract and then they say, just for him, he is only doing five rounds.”

Also in the interview, Burns had a few names he would like to face next. He mentioned Nate Diaz, Colby Covington, a rematch with Chimaev, and Jorge Masvidal. Of those names mentioned, he thinks the UFC is leaning toward Masvidal. He also believes that would be an exciting matchup, the kind that people want to see for five rounds.

Burns underwent surgery on his hand following the last loss and might be out of competition until the fall. He is looking at a possible return in September, October, or November.

