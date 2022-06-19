Update: Adrian Yanez Accepts Gilbert Burns’ Money For Tony Kelley KO

Adrian Yanez has now accepted Gilbert Burns‘ money for KOing Tony Kelley at UFC Austin last night.

Yanez got revenge for Burns and the rest of Brazil with a first-round knockout of Kelley on the UFC Austin main card. This came after Kelley made controversial remarks about Brazil while cornering Andrea Lee last month.

After the clip of Kelley’s comments went viral, Burns offered a cash prize to Yanez if he could finish Kelley at UFC Austin. After Yanez successfully passed the test, Burns appeared to keep his word.

My guy @yanezmma representing 🇧🇷 DM me your Zelle or cash app! CONGRATS!! #UFCAustin — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 18, 2022

“My guy [Adrian Yanez] representing [Brazil],” Burns tweeted. “DM me your Zelle or cash app! CONGRATS!!”

But Yanez appeared to be taking a more humble approach to his win over Kelley following their heated buildup. He allegedly declined Burns’ offer, as Burns shared in a follow-up tweet.

Come on my guys! Make sure you push @yanezmma to accept the money he don’t want it! It’s been a fight #UFCAustin 🤑🤑 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 19, 2022

“Come on my guys! Make sure you push [Adrian Yanez] to accept the money he don’t want it! It’s been a fight,” Burns said.

Alas, Yanez would ultimately give in and has big plans on how he’ll be spending Durinho’s money.

Big thank you to @GilbertDurinho 🙏🙏 definitely spending that on my son!! I greatly appreciate it 🙏 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) June 19, 2022

“Big thank you to @GilbertDurinho definitely spending that on my son!! I greatly appreciate it.”

Yanez got the chance to fight in his home state this past weekend in Texas. He also garnered a big Brazilian fanbase entering his fight with Kelley and gave them plenty to celebrate.

Burns demanded an apology from Kelley following his comments, but Kelley instead blamed ‘cancel culture’ for the strong reaction to his corner advice.

Yanez is one of the most impressive bantamweight prospects in the UFC and will look to continue his climb in the division later this year.

Do you think Adrian Yanez should accept Gilbert Burns’ offer?