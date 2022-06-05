Gilbert Burns Plays Matchmaker For Sean Brady

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has some opponents in mind for rising contender Sean Brady’s next appearance in the Octagon.

While Khamzat Chimaev has taken most of the headlines in regards to unbeaten welterweights rising the ranks, Brady has quietly snuck into the top 10 at 170 pounds after adding five UFC wins to his perfect record, which now sits at 15-0.

In his most recent outing, the 29-year-old made a statement by dominating Michael Chiesa, then-ranked at #6, with his imposing wrestling game in the UFC Vegas 43 co-main event.

Now, having risen to #9 on the ladder, Brady is looking to make some serious noise when he makes his sixth walk to the Octagon, but it appears he’s having some trouble finding a dance partner.

The last guy I beat was ranked #6. Everyone in the top 10 knows me, and they don’t say my name. That’s the truth. Top10 let’s get this division moving let’s go! @bokamotoESPN @arielhelwani @JohnMorgan_MMA @ufc — Sean BRADY (@seanbradymma) May 19, 2022

Having taken to Twitter to express his frustration at not being booked yet, one of Brady’s fellow top-10 welterweights has now played matchmaker for him.

During a recent interview with MMA Underground while in attendance for Eagle FC 47, #4-ranked Gilbert Burns was asked about Brady’s complaints. After sympathizing with the Philadelphian’s situation, “Durinho” even suggested that he could be tempted to face Brady should he be on the receiving end of a callout.

“I will say the same as him, I’ve never heard my name out of no one’s mouth in the division. No one calls me out… Call me out, and we shall see,” said Burns. “Maybe it’ll get on my nerves if you say my name and I might give you the opportunity. But, right now, I want (Jorge) Masvidal and Colby (Covington)… But welcome brother, no one calls me out as well.”

But with his sights set on Masvidal and Covington, Burns looked elsewhere for a more logical opponent for Brady.

Burns Assesses What “Makes Sense” For Brady

After discussing who’s available high up the welterweight ladder, Burns settled on two potential next opponents for Brady.

“We’ve got to get the division moving, I agree with Sean Brady. Why not Belal (Muhammad)? He’s right there, no opponent. I think they should face each other. Who else is available? He just beat Chiesa… ‘Wonderboy?’ He’s right there, too, no dancing partner. Sean Brady, call out Belal Muhammad and call out ‘Wonderboy.’ I think that makes sense for you.”

Muhammad recently got the better of Burns’ friend and teammate Vicente Luque in a UFC Fight Night main event last month. With the victory, which extended his unbeaten streak to eight, Muhammad entered the top five.

The second choice, Stephen Thompson, currently sits at #7 having lost consecutive fights to Burns and Muhammad. While that matchup would appear to make sense based on the rankings, “Wonderboy” has previously suggested that he’ll be looking to avoid a wrestling-based opponent next time out.

A clash with “Remember The Name” would certainly test all of his grappling talents. Meanwhile, a date in the cage with “Wonderboy” would give Brady the opportunity to replicate Thompson’s past two defeats, which both came as a result of his wrestling deficiencies.

We’ll see if either bout comes to fruition in the coming weeks and months.

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns? Should Sean Brady face either Belal Muhammad or Stephen Thompson next?