Gina Carano Never Felt More Liberated After Being ‘Canceled’

Gina Carano claims to have never felt more liberated since being canceled in the world of Hollywood.

Carano stirred up quite a bit of controversy after opening up more about her political ideals, as well as expressing concern with the COVID-19 vaccine.

After some controversial comments that connected the holocaust to political views, Carano was essentially “canceled” when she was let go from her job on Disney’s “The Mandalorian” Star Wars project, in which she was a prominent character.

Since, Carano has signed with The Daily Wire, a conservative-based news publication, and their new production studios, starring in several of their films. Carano recently spoke to The New York Post to reflect on her current situation in the world of Hollywood.

In regards to being cancelled, Carano said it would have happened eventually, if not 10 times over since it actually happened with Disney. Now, she’s never felt more liberated.

“I would have been canceled anyways, 10 times from when I was canceled, so I’m actually happy it happened because my heart is free,” Carano said. “I’m not hiding. I’m honest, I’m out here. And I’m a very flawed human being. I don’t have everything figured out. But I know one thing is I’m attracting people that I absolutely like— I’m finding a tribe.”

Prior to joining the world of acting, Carano made a name for herself as a pioneer of women’s mixed martial arts (MMA). In fact, Carano made headlines earlier this week when another legend of women’s mixed martial arts, Ronda Rousey, stated that a fight against Carano is the only thing that could bring her back to the sport.

Carano was one of the first big female stars in MMA, starting off her career undefeated with a record of 7-0. However, she suffered the first loss of her career against Cris Cyborg in 2009, being finished in the first round via TKO. Carano hasn’t fought since and has remained focused on her acting career.

Cerrano’s latest project, a modern Western film titled Terror on the Prairie, premiered earlier this week. UFC legend Donald Cerrone is also on the cast.

What do you make of Gina Carano’s “liberation?”