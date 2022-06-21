Glover Teixeira Scolds Paulo Costa For His Recent Social Media Antics

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Glover Teixeira isn’t happy with his Brazilian colleague Paulo Costa’s recent social media banter.

Teixeira is widely regarded as one of the most respected competitors in MMA today. He earned the light heavyweight title over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 before losing his belt to Jiří Procházka at UFC 275.

Costa is just weeks away from a return to the Octagon against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. He’s coming off of back-to-back losses to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya.

Amidst his recent struggles in the cage, Costa has managed to make a name for himself on social media. He often posts humorous tweets but also isn’t afraid to take shots at Brazilian fighters such as Charles Oliveira who suffer fallbacks in their careers.

In a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Teixeira explained why he’s disappointed in how Costa conducts himself on social media and his trolling of fellow Brazilians.

“The guy sees it and he’s like, ‘Damn man, this is the way. I’m really not winning a shit, not even hitting the weight or doing any shit. I’m like the worst professional, so what am I going to do here?’ That’s the way out, creating controversy,” Teixeira said of Costa. “Calling the guy, putting the guy down when he is at the worst moment of his life. ‘Oo oh, Charles lost his belt’, Talking shit, you know?! Because it will sell, because it will sell. He already knows that.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Teixeira is referring to a recent tweet from Costa in which he mocked Oliveira’s inability to speak English, along with other Brazilian fighters such as José Aldo and former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

some jealous

say my english is broken but it’s better than all these guys combined .



Jose Aldo , Anderson Silva, Wanderlei and Nathan Diaz. For orther hand Charles don’t even speak Portuguese well 😂



Do your own list below — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 5, 2022

Costa also mocked Oliveira’s weight miss before his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Burger 🍔 ultimate shampionship pic.twitter.com/LbWryqgYPb — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 6, 2022

In a separate interview with ESPN Brazil, Teixeira clarified his stance when it comes to Costa’s trolling.

“I’m not saying he’s right or wrong,” Teixeira opined. “If we’re talking about money and followers, he’s right. It’s not my goal to have followers. My goal was always to be the best fighter in the world. When I retire from fighting, I’ll delete all my social media and start over.”

Despite recent retirement talk, Teixeira seems fixated on a return to the UFC later this year. He could get another light heavyweight title shot with a win in his next appearance.

Costa has rubbed some fighters, including Teixeira, the wrong way with his recent behavior. He entered the week of his fight with Vettori badly overweight, which forced the UFC to make the previously scheduled middleweight bout a 205lb main event.

While Costa can be seen as an entertaining follow on social media, Teixeira believes that Costa should focus on getting back on track in his UFC career.

Do you agree with Glover Teixeira regarding Paulo Costa?