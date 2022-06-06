Greg Hardy Announces Next Phase Of Combat Sports Career

It appears that former NFL player Greg Hardy hasn’t given up on trying to make a career for himself in the combat sports world.

The controversial former UFC heavyweight will apparently make his professional boxing debut on October 8 in Delray Beach, Florida for Black Sheep Boxing. In addition to the post from the boxing promotion announcing his arrival and the date, Hardy posted a picture of himself wearing boxing gloves on his own Instagram.

“When you got the dream locked in your sights and all you gotta do is pull the trigger. #dreamchaser”

The former defensive end and 2013 Pro Bowler spent 6 seasons in the NFL before exiting the league following accusations of domestic violence.

“The Prince of War” went 3-0 as an amateur fighter before making his pro MMA debut on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. He stopped his opponent in under a minute and did the same in only seventeen-seconds at a follow-up appearance on the show two months later, then picked up one more pro win in 2018 before his actual UFC debut in 2019.

Hardy’s UFC tenure got off to a controversial start almost immediately, as he ended up being disqualified in his promotional debut after landing an illegal knee in the second round. He followed that up with two stoppage wins before earning a unanimous decision over Ben Sosoli that was overturned to a No Contest because Hardy used an inhaler between rounds.

Overall, “The Prince of War” went 7-5 (1 NC) in his MMA career. The 33-year-old received his walking papers from the UFC following a first-round stoppage loss to Sergey Spivak at UFC 272, which was also his third loss in a row.

While the date and location for the next phase of Hardy’s combat sports career appear set, no opponent has been announced for his boxing debut.

What’s your reaction to the news that Greg Hardy will be trying his hand as a pro boxer?