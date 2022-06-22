Greg Hardy Details Conversation With UFC Over Recent Release

Greg Hardy has shared some more details about the conversation he had with the UFC upon being released from the company.

Hardy finished out his UFC contract after his most recent loss inside the Octagon this past March, and the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion opted not to sign him to a new deal, allowing him to walk.

Speaking to Chris Van Viet in a recent interview, Hardy revealed that his departure from the UFC was actually on good terms. In fact, the promotion left the door open to bring Hardy back down the line.

“The best organization that I’ve ever been a part of, not even second to the NFL. They hit me up, my contract was already up so we knew it was up. They hit me up, told me ‘If you get some wrestling going in another promotion, we’d be glad to sign you back.

“Love having you. Appreciate you.’ And I sent them my thank yous and love, went looking for where I can throw these hands, and found BFKC. It was actually a really good parting and I look forward to going back one day and putting on a show for you guys and maybe body slamming somebody for about three rounds once I learn some wrestling.”

Hardy officially joined the UFC back in 2019 after some successful showings on the Dana White‘s Contender Series. He was able to go 4-2 in his first six fights, with a No Contest to add in as well, however, his latest skid likely prompted the UFC not to re-sign him.

The ex-NFL star dropped three-straight inside the Octagon, all via TKO or KO. Now, Hardy has signed with Bare Knuckle FC and will compete in bare-knuckle boxing for the time being.

“With BKFC I’ve spent most of my time boxing, so now I get to be inside my realm. We’re focused more on the actual boxing aspect, the conditioning aspect, conditioning my knuckles, my mindset for a different style of fighting …

“A lot of my MMA was grappling, ground and pound, different things that I had to make up for in a fight as opposed to working on a lot of what I’m good at which is boxing, striking.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda