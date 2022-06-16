Greg Hardy, Former UFC Heavyweight, Signs With Bare Knuckle FC

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has signed with Bare Knuckle FC and is expected to make his promotional debut later this year.

Hardy parted ways with the UFC earlier this year following a UFC 272 first-round TKO loss to Sergey Spivak. Before that, he lost fights to the likes of top contender Tai Tuivasa and veteran Marcin Tybura.

BKFC announced the news of Hardy’s signing on Wednesday.

“I’m excited to start working with Greg,” BKFC president Dave Feldman said of Hardy in a statement to MMA Junkie. “He’s a tremendous athlete with quickness and incredible strength, as he’s shown in the UFC and NFL.

“He wants to test himself in bareknuckle and has been training for a fight for the last couple of months. Heavyweight is one of our deepest divisions and his skill set fits right in. We’ll announce the date, location, and his opponent shortly.”

Hardy will make his professional boxing debut on Oct. 8 for Black Sheep Boxing promotions in Delray Beach, FL.

Hardy made the move from professional football to MMA following an NFL career with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He made the Pro Bowl and was named NFL second-team All-Pro in 2013.

Hardy made the move to MMA with back-to-back wins on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018. After a fight against Rasheem Jones in Xtreme Fight Night, he would make his debut in Jan. 2019, losing via disqualification after throwing an illegal knee.

Hardy would go on to pick up wins over the likes of Yorgan De Castro and Maurice Greene during his time in the Octagon. He was known as a knockout artist and will look to replicate his success with his hands in BKFC.

