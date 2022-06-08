Boxer Simiso Buthelezi Dies After Invisible Punching Incident

South African boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died following a horrifying finish to his recent fight.

Buthelezi was well on his way to defeating Siphesihle Mntungwa in their matchup this past weekend for the WBF African lightweight title. But with just seconds left in the fight, everything changed when Buthelezi showed an extremely concerning display of disorientation in the ring.

Watch below as Buthelezi appears to punch an invisible opponent before the referee steps in and stopped the fight.

Very scary in South Africa please 🙏🏼 for Simiso Buthelezi (4-1). At 2:43 of the 10th & final round, Siphesihle Mntungwa (7-1-2) falls through the ropes but then Buthelezi appears to lose his understanding of the present situation. Mntungwa takes the WBF African lightweight title pic.twitter.com/YhfCI623LB — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 5, 2022

It had originally been speculated that Buthelezi suffered from heat exhaustion, but it’s currently winter in South Africa and that theory was quickly dismissed.

Buthelezi was rushed to a local hospital, King Edward in Durban, where he was later pronounced dead. Boxing South Africa released the following statement Wednesday morning.

“On June 5 2022, Mr Buthelezi participated in a boxing tournament hosted by Starline Boxing Promotions at Greyville, Durban. Towards the end of his bout, Mr Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital and it was discovered at the hospital that he suffered a brain injury which resulted in internal bleeding.

“At the hospital Mr. Buthelezi was given the best care possible but he however succumbed to the injury last night as aforesaid. Boxing South Africa will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review.

“The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa acknowledges warm words of condolences of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. The Buthelezi family and Boxing South Africa will in due course make announcement on funeral arrangements.

“Boxing South Africa and the Buthelezi family wishes to request members of the public and the media to give them space while mourning the passing away of this great boxer who was exemplary both outside and inside the ring.”

Buthelezi had a 4-1 professional record in boxing and made his debut back in Dec. 2019 against Simanga Ngcobo.